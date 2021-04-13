JSU’s success starts from the top of the batting order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approaching the middle of April and a look at the SWAC record for the Jackson State baseball shows a “0″ in the loss column.
The Tigers were always expected to be good this season, but to remain undefeated after 15 conference games is still quite the feat. In fact, in all of NCAA Division I baseball so far this season, JSU is the only team to have played more than ten conference games and still be unbeaten.
But the Tigers are on pace to collect more tangible hardware this season.
After taking care of Alabama State for their fifth straight series sweep, the Tigers have a commanding six game lead in the SWAC standings with nine games to go as they appear to be well on their way to capturing the program’s first regular season SWAC title since 2006.
“I’ve never been on a team like this,” said sophomore Jatavious Melton. “It feels real good to win because nobody wants to lose.”
Melton entrenched in the lead-off spot in the JSU batting order has been a key reason to why the Tigers keep on winning. He currently leads the team with a .527 on-base percentage, which perfectly sets the table for the heart of the lineup with Chenar Brown and clean-up hitter Ty Hill combining for 67 RBI.
“Just put the ball in play and knowing that they will run and make something work,” Hill said of coming to bat with runners on base. “The meat of the order, we just look for mistakes, wait on the mistake and hammer it when it is there.”
The plan of action has been working thus far with Jackson State leading the SWAC with 258 runs scored. It will look to add to that and keep their undefeated conference record going this weekend when they welcome Alcorn State for a series at Braddy Field.
