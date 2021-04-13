Jackson City Council approves public access gate for Brecon Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Council President Aaron Banks joked about it.
On Tuesday, the council approved installing a public access gate on Brecon Drive, east of the Hillview Drive intersection.
No one spoke in favor or opposition of the gate, something that Banks said was a “history-making moment.”
“For the first time, we had no one (say anything) when it comes to gates,” he said.
The council approved the measure on a 6-1 vote, with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes voting against it.
Last year, the Hillview subdivision submitted a request for a gate under the city’s previous gating ordinance.
Under the previous code, the application had to be signed off on by the city’s Site Plan Review Committee before going to the city council for a public hearing.
Site plan review is a comprehensive review of plans to determine if they meet the needs of public works, police, fire, and the like.
Plans are to build the gate east of where Brecon splits from Hillview Drive. Homeowners on Brecon, North Hampton Drive, Shadowwood Drive, and Calnita Place will be impacted. The gate would not impact Spann Elementary, a nearby school on Ridgewood Road.
The gate must be installed at the expense of the neighborhood. The neighborhood also must maintain insurance to cover any damages resulting from the gate.
