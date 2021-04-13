First Alert Forecast: rain chances return, trending cooler late week

TUESDAY: Clouds will be in place through the day as a front slips through central and southwest Mississippi; along with the possibility for a few showers and storms to develop, mainly for southwest Mississippi. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. Expect highs to range from the upper 70s south with more clouds to the lower 80s north where a few more sun breaks will be possible. Clouds will roll back in earnest overnight, eventually leading up to rain and storm chances by the early periods of Wednesday.