First Alert Forecast: rain chances return, trending cooler late week

TUESDAY: Clouds will be in place through the day as a front slips through central and southwest Mississippi; along with the possibility for a few showers and storms to develop, mainly for southwest Mississippi. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. Expect highs to range from the upper 70s south with more clouds to the lower 80s north where a few more sun breaks will be possible. Clouds will roll back in earnest overnight, eventually leading up to rain and storm chances by the early periods of Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: A disturbance will ride along the boundary, kicking up a more widespread opportunity for rain and storms across the region. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out in south Mississippi with gusty wind and hail, though the risk remains low. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with rain showers tapering through Wednesday afternoon and evening.
EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will slip farther south, though will keep a grip on the overall pattern – an unsettled pattern. All the while, temperatures will slip lower as well – in the upper 60s and lower 70s late week. Scattered opportunities for rain will remain through Thursday and Friday. A few lingering showers will hang around for the weekend, though high pressure will build back into the area through late Sunday and into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Patrick Ellis
