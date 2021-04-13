Deputies will patrol neighborhoods to curb golf carts on streets, Madison Co. sheriff says

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker shared some safety tips during a Facebook Live with the Madison County Property Owners Association on Monday night.
Among issues he reminded people to lock up their cars at night, and use common sense when it comes to children using golf carts in neighborhoods.
“What we are looking for is for parents to step up,” Sheriff Tucker said. “Just like any other tool, be it a lawnmower or a firearm for instance, responsibly teaching these kids how to use these tools... We don’t need to see a 6-year-old driving a golf cart. There’s no cause for that.”
Golf carts are illegal on public streets, and deputies can issue citations for parents of any children driving them, as of August 2020.
Some Madison County residents have sought legislation to curb underage driving in Madison County, but nothing has come up in 2021.
Sheriff Tucker says the only people who should be driving them are those with a permit.
He says deputies plan to do regular patrols throughout neighborhoods, especially while kids are out, to help keep everyone safe.
