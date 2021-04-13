Council members asking for ‘cease fire’ to help curb violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Jackson on track to experience another record deadly year, city leaders are asking people to “cease-fire.”
Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution asking people to stop the killing.
The resolution was authored by Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
He said that if enough people ask for the cease-fire, it could save lives.
“I think the TV stations and radio stations need to help the city with public service announcements saying ‘Let’s stop the killing. Let’s stop the violence and let’s cease fire’ … we can change somebody’s mind,” he said.
“I’m not going to say we’re going to stop everybody who wants to kill someone, because you know you can’t. But you might [stop] somebody who has these guns.”
2020 went on to be the deadliest year on record for Jackson, in terms of homicides.
