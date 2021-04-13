Baby boy delivered by C-section following mother’s fatal crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A baby boy was delivered by emergency C-section following its mother’s fatal car crash in Pleasant Grove.
Authorities say 24-year-old Iderrika Patryce Callens was an occupant of a Toyota 4Runner that was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on I-59 North at the Avenue I exit ramp.
Callens’ vehicle was found overturned and she had to be extricated.
Authorities say Callens was pregnant and was transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital where the baby boy was delivered by emergency cesarean section. Callens’ mother said baby Dallas is ‘still fighting.’ She expects him to be okay.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.
