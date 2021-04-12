Sign up for the Optimist Club Junior Golf Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Does your son or daughter have a knack for golfing? You might want to check out a junior golf tournament coming up later this month in Brandon!
The Brandon Optimist Club is putting it on. They’re looking for golfers between the ages of 10 and 18 across the state to take part. It’s happening at the Bay Pointe Golf Club on Saturday, April 24. The lowest scorers could go on to a district tournament in Alabama. Those winners move on to an international tournament at Trump Doral in Miami Florida. Some of the biggest names in golf, like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, got their start at the Optimist Club tournaments.
“We just haven’t had that opportunity for our Mississippi junior golfers. And that’s what we’re trying to offer, is the opportunity for our Mississippi junior golfers to get to go, and to go forward and to keep going all the way to Trump Doral,” says Linda Gordon of the Brandon Optimist Club.
To learn more, visit the Brandon Optimist Club Facebook page, and look under “files” for registration and sponsor forms.
