Sign up for the Optimist Club Junior Golf Tournament

The Brandon Optimist Club is putting it on. They’re looking for golfers between the ages of 10 and 18 across the state to take part. It’s happening at the Bay Pointe Golf Club on Saturday, April 24. The lowest scorers could go on to a district tournament in Alabama. Those winners move on to an international tournament at Trump Doral in Miami Florida. Some of the biggest names in golf, like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, got their start at the Optimist Club tournaments.