Sen. Wicker defends GA voting legislation, sounds off against critics including Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A long-standing United States senator from Pontotoc, Mississippi, is defending Georgia lawmakers who recently passed a controversial election law that some are calling, “the new Jim Crow.”
Rep. Roger Wicker says the new legislation, “makes voting easier in Georgia, not harder.”
Signed into law in March, the Republican legislation adds an ID requirement to absentee ballots, shortens runoffs in the state and strips away some of the secretary of state’s power, among other things.
Part of the statement on Wicker’s website says,
Wicker went on to call out critics over the new election law, saying, “President Biden has denounced it as un-American... The CEOs of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta have condemned the legislation, and Major League Baseball has decided to punish Georgia by moving this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta.”
The political move even hit Georgia’s multi-billion-dollar film industry.
Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua announced Monday they had pulled production of a new film from Georgia, entitled “Emancipation.”
Smith stars as a runaway slave who flees a Louisiana plantation and joins the Union Army.
“We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access,” Smith and Fuqua said. “The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting.”
The new law even sparked protests this weekend at a Georgia Golf Club during the third round of the Masters.
The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights,” drawing both jeers and cheers from motorists.
Seemingly unbothered by the opposition, Wicker said, “It is revealing that the same companies pushing the made-up “voter suppression” narrative are making billions in communist China, a country that is actively committing genocide, persecuting Christians, and does not even pretend to hold elections. Coca-Cola owns nearly half of China’s soft drink market. Delta recently upped its number of flights to China. Disney theme parks have popped up in Shanghai and Hong Kong.”
Voting rights for Blacks and whites in Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama have been a battle since the 1960′s when the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party was formed.
The new party, open to everyone, encouraged Black political participation and was designed to remove the roadblocks to voting rights so more people of color could be seen in political offices.
From then until now voter laws continue to be a great debate, dividing people and parties who have yet to agree on how elections should run in Southern States.
