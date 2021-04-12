Reeves ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Jefferson Davis Co. deputy killed in crash

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is offering condolences after a deputy was killed in the line of duty this weekend.
Reeves said in a statement on social media, “Elee and I are deeply saddened by Deputy Pat Barnes’ passing. We join in prayer for his family, Sheriff Strickland, and the entire Sheriff’s Department, and the many communities affected by Deputy Barnes’ selfless service. We will always remember his sacrifice in the line of duty!”
Barnes was on his way to assist Prentiss police who were responding to a disturbance at a motel, investigators say.
