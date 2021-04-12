MSU offense explodes to complete sweep at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. - A 10-run first inning set the tone for a series sweep securing 19-10 victory for the No. 4 Mississippi State baseball program at Auburn on Sunday (April 11) inside Plainsman Park. The Diamond Dawgs have now swept back-to-back SEC series for the first time since 2017 and moved the winning streak to seven straight.
The Dawgs now have seven winning weekends in eight tries during 2021 and have won 12 of the last 15 SEC series dating back to 2018. The sweep is the sixth during the 15-series SEC stretch and moved MSU’s winning streak to six straight games against Auburn to tie for the second-longest winning streak in the series with six-game stretches from 1947-65 and 1988-89.
Mississippi State (24-7, 8-4 SEC) pounded out eight hits and scored 10 times in the first inning with 14 batters coming to the plate. It was the highest scoring first inning for MSU since a 13-run opening frame against Lamar on February 20, 2011. Auburn (12-16, 1-11 SEC) cut the lead to six runs with two in the first and two in the second, but State was able to build the lead back to double digits and hold on for the nine-run victory.
Eight Diamond Dawgs collected hits in the game with Lane Forsythe, Luke Hancock, Kamren James and Logan Tanner each posting three-hit games. Tanner Allen had two hits and Rowdey Jordan was hit-by-pitch four times in the game to set the school record. In all, 10 batters reached base, nine scored at least one run and seven drove in RBIs – including a five-RBI game by Tanner and three RBIs apiece from Allen and James.
Houston Harding (3-1) picked up the win in relief with three innings of one-run work. Harding struck out four in relief of Jackson Fristoe, who struck out six in three innings and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks.
Six MSU pitchers combined to strike out 12 Auburn hitters and set the school record for consecutive games with 10-plus punchouts. The 11 straight games with at least 10 strikeouts bests the 10-game stretches from earlier in 2021 and from April 11-22, 2001.
