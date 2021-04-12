MSU offense explodes to complete sweep at Auburn

Mississippi State (24-7, 8-4 SEC) pounded out eight hits and scored 10 times in the first inning with 14 batters coming to the plate. It was the highest scoring first inning for MSU since a 13-run opening frame against Lamar on February 20, 2011. Auburn (12-16, 1-11 SEC) cut the lead to six runs with two in the first and two in the second, but State was able to build the lead back to double digits and hold on for the nine-run victory.