Morgan freeman filming in Natchez; Extras needed

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A new television project starring Morgan Freeman is set to film in Natchez.
Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman is seeking extras to film soon.
They are looking for Caucasian men 25-59 who can work in Natchez.
According to Deadline, Great Escapes is a six-episode, one-hour series that will cover jailbreaks from some of the world’s most notorious prisons.
The episodes will feature re-enactments of the escapes.
You can submit an application by emailing CastingGreatEscapes@gmail.com. The gig pays $100 per day.
