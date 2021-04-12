Morgan freeman filming in Natchez; Extras needed

Actor Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By Jacob Gallant | April 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 4:41 PM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A new television project starring Morgan Freeman is set to film in Natchez.

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman is seeking extras to film soon.

They are looking for Caucasian men 25-59 who can work in Natchez.

According to Deadline, Great Escapes is a six-episode, one-hour series that will cover jailbreaks from some of the world’s most notorious prisons.

The episodes will feature re-enactments of the escapes.

You can submit an application by emailing CastingGreatEscapes@gmail.com. The gig pays $100 per day.

