Mississippi receives D+ in White House’s infrastructure report

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The White House says Mississippi and Alabama’s current infrastructures are poor.
On March 31, President Joe Biden announced his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, called the American Jobs Plan.
The proposal aims to rebuild 20,000 miles of roads, expand access to clean water and broadband and invest in care for the elderly, NBC News reported.
On Monday, the White House released report cards for each state. Mississippi received a D+ grade and Alabama received a C- grade.
