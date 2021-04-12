JSU strikes early, stays undefeated in SWAC

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State improved to 15-0 in SWAC play and 21-7 overall with a 4-2 win over Alabama State Sunday afternoon from Braddy Field. It’s the Tigers fifth-straight SWAC series sweep, which started with a sweep over Alabama State to begin SWAC play in early March.
The Tigers received a standout performance from SWAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Nikelle Galatas. The junior tossed seven innings and scattered five hits, allowed two runs and one walk while striking out nine batters.
Steven Davila entered in relief and threw two innings and fanned three batters to earn the save. Offensively, JSU got to work in its half of the first inning.
Ty Hill’s RBI scored CJ Newsome and Chandler Dillard followed that up with a single through the left side to push across Chenar Brown. JSU added two more runs in the third inning. Dillard doubled down the left-field line to score Brown and Marshal Luiz drew a bases-loaded walk.
Dillard batted 2-for-4 and Equon Smith, Wesley Reyes, Chevy Dorris, Newsome, Brown, and Hill each collected a hit. JSU, which came into the series leading the country in stolen bases was aggressive on the base path and swiped five bases – Smith and Dorris with two, and Newsome took one.
The Tigers travel to UL-Monroe Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start and return home Wednesday for a single nine-inning contest versus Tougaloo. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.
