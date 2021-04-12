First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; unsettled mid-late week

MONDAY: High pressure continues to hang around the area through the start of the new work and school week – expect highs in the middle 80s amid mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will sneak in overnight with lows in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Our pattern begins to switch up as a relatively weak front drops into the region through the afternoon and evening period. The front will stall over the region – eventually yielding an opportunity of few showers and storms. Ahead of that chance, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will slowly sag southward through the day Wednesday – yielding a heightened chance for showers and storms. Slowly, the front will slip farther south, bringing rain chances lower through the latter part of the week. All the while, temperatures will slip lower as well – from the lower 70s Wednesday to the upper 60s and lower 70s late week. High pressure will build back into the area through Sunday and into next week.
