First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; unsettled mid-late week

EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will slowly sag southward through the day Wednesday – yielding a heightened chance for showers and storms. Slowly, the front will slip farther south, bringing rain chances lower through the latter part of the week. All the while, temperatures will slip lower as well – from the lower 70s Wednesday to the upper 60s and lower 70s late week. High pressure will build back into the area through Sunday and into next week.