First Alert Forecast: turning unsettled & cooler over the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a nice start to the work week today with sunny and warm conditions as high pressure continues to hold strong over the region this evening. Into tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 50′s into tomorrow morning.
A front will move in and stall out across the area tomorrow leading to the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Most of the activity looks to be focused in areas south of I-20. A gusty storm cannot fully be ruled out on our southwestern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will remain warm with highs near 80 degrees.
We’ll see more of a widespread shower and thunderstorm chance on Wednesday with the front pushing off to the south. Cooler air will also begin to filter in with highs only in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Unsettled and cooler conditions are expected throughout the rest of the work week and continuing into the start of the weekend.
