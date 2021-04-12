Epic comeback comes up short as Ole Miss drops series to Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. - In a wild conclusion to the weekend series against top-ranked Arkansas at Swayze Field, No. 3 Ole Miss launched a valiant comeback but came just short of taking down the Razorbacks, ultimately falling 18-14.
The Razorbacks got out to an incredible start at the plate and were even up on the Rebels 11-0 at one point in the third inning. The Rebels, however, were never out of the fight, and plated 14 over the next five innings to even up the score 14-14 in the 7th inning. Despite the comeback, however, the Razorbacks came right back for four runs over the game’s final two frames and ultimately pulled ahead 18-14.
For the third straight game, Ole Miss once again outhit the Razorbacks 14-13, but offense was hardly the problem for the Rebels in a game with 17 walks issued to opposing hitters. Ole Miss allowed 17 free passes to Razorback runners, which ultimately helped Arkansas pull away despite a powerful showing from the Ole Miss offense.
Braden Forsyth (0-1) picked up the loss despite a fairly positive outing in comparison to the eight other Rebel pitchers who pitched today. Offensively, both Justin Bench and Peyton Chatagnier led the pack with three hits apiece, but Arkansas’ bats were simply too much to overcome in a shootout defeat at Swayze Field.
