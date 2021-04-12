Epic comeback comes up short as Ole Miss drops series to Arkansas

The Razorbacks got out to an incredible start at the plate and were even up on the Rebels 11-0 at one point in the third inning. The Rebels, however, were never out of the fight, and plated 14 over the next five innings to even up the score 14-14 in the 7th inning. Despite the comeback, however, the Razorbacks came right back for four runs over the game’s final two frames and ultimately pulled ahead 18-14.