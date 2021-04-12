City of Jackson closes Colonial Drive/Adkins Blvd bridge indefinitely

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge along a highly traveled road in Northeast Jackson will be closed indefinitely, after inspections determined the bridge had deteriorated.
Monday, the city of Jackson announced that the timber bridge on Colonial Circle west of Old Canton Road would be shut down.
Through traffic on Colonial/Adkins must find alternate routes.
About 6,300 vehicles a day are affected, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic count data.
Colonial is often used as a cut-through for motorists traveling between Old Canton Road and Ridgewood Road.
