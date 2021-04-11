First Alert Forecast: mild & quiet for Monday, rain chances return by mid-week

A front will sink southward across the area by Tuesday that will reintroduce the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. From there, the front looks to stall out and we’ll likely see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of our 7-day forecast. At this point, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday look to be the best day for rain over the coming days. With the multiple opportunities for rain, we could possibly see 1-3″ of rainfall over the next 7 days. In terms of our upcoming temperatures, we’ll start the week mild in the 80′s on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re expecting to turn cooler back to the lower 70′s and continue to see highs in the 70′s for the rest of the week.