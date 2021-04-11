First Alert Forecast: mild & quiet for Monday, rain chances return by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s so nice out this evening! We’ve got lots of sunshine across all of central and southwest MS along with warm conditions as high pressure holds strong across the region. It will be a great evening to spend outdoors if you are able to. Into the overnight hours, we’ll cool down to the lower 50′s under mainly clear skies.
Temperatures will trend milder into the start of the new work week tomorrow. Expect temperatures to climb to the lower to mid 80′s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Overall, it will be a nice start to the week. Once we get to Tuesday, we’ll begin to enter a more unsettled period.
A front will sink southward across the area by Tuesday that will reintroduce the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. From there, the front looks to stall out and we’ll likely see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of our 7-day forecast. At this point, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday look to be the best day for rain over the coming days. With the multiple opportunities for rain, we could possibly see 1-3″ of rainfall over the next 7 days. In terms of our upcoming temperatures, we’ll start the week mild in the 80′s on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re expecting to turn cooler back to the lower 70′s and continue to see highs in the 70′s for the rest of the week.
