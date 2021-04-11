First Alert Forecast: bright & warm conditions expected for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More sunshine is on the way for the rest of our weekend! We’ll see mainly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. Overall, it will be a very beautiful day. Tonight, we’ll cool down to the lower 50′s under mainly clear skies.
We’ll start the work week on Monday with mild and dry conditions. Temperatures will likely climb to the 80′s into the afternoon hours with bright and sunny skies. Unfortunately, rain chances will likely return by Tuesday and we could see an unsettled period for the rest of the work week.
A front will drop through the area on Tuesday which will allow for shower and thunderstorm chances to return to the forecast. The front looks to then stall out to the south of the area which could lead to multiple opportunities for rain chances throughout the work week and into next weekend. With this front moving in, we’ll likely turn a tad cooler into Wednesday with highs in the lower 70′s. More seasonal highs in the mid 70′s are expected by the end of the work week.
