First Alert Forecast: bright & warm conditions expected for Sunday

A front will drop through the area on Tuesday which will allow for shower and thunderstorm chances to return to the forecast. The front looks to then stall out to the south of the area which could lead to multiple opportunities for rain chances throughout the work week and into next weekend. With this front moving in, we’ll likely turn a tad cooler into Wednesday with highs in the lower 70′s. More seasonal highs in the mid 70′s are expected by the end of the work week.