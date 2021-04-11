Copiah Co. home destroyed in Sunday morning fire

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Copiah County Sunday morning.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. By the time responders had arrived on the scene, it had already engulfed the dwelling and had spread into the attic.
“It was a total loss,” said Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Barnes.
The house was located at 1028 Buck Rd., in the county.
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department was called to respond. Other agencies were also brought in to assist, including Crystal Springs, Old Pearl Volunteer Fire Department and New Zion Volunteer Fire Department.
Scanner traffic reported dispatchers asking that a tanker truck be brought in.
No injuries were reported.
Around 10 a.m., crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots, Barnes said.
Said Barnes, “It was a big house.”
