Bats come alive as MSU clinches series

Four MSU relivers combined to throw the final two innings, as Stone Simmons, Cam Tullar and Chase Patrick each recorded one out in the eighth, before Parker Stinnett retired the final three batters of the game in the ninth. In all, the MSU staff allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter in the game. The 10 strikeouts mark the 10th straight game with double-digit punchouts and the first game without issuing a walk since May 4, 2019 at Texas A&M. In the end, the pitching staff didn’t walk a batter, hit a batter or throw a wild pitch in the game, and the defense played an errorless game and turned one double play.