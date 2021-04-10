Suspect identified after fatal Vicksburg hit-and-run

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police identified the man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run Friday morning.
The pedestrian was killed around 5 a.m. on Highway 61 South near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport
Investigators located the dark gray 2010 Nissan Titan pickup truck abandoned in the rear of the parking lot at the Dixiana Motel at 2:30 p.m.
The driver has since been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Rand. A warrant was issued for his arrest for felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.
If convicted, the charge comes with up to 20 years in prison.
The name of the pedestrian is not being released until the next-of-kin has been informed.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
