MBI issues Silver Alert for 47-year-old Clinton man

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Clinton man.
John Omoijate Areghan, 47, is described as a black male around five feet, eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Areghan was last seen on April 10 at Las Pueblos Dr. in Hinds Co. around 10 a.m.
According to family members, Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.
