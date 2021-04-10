First Alert Forecast: morning showers & storms, turning drier by afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms continue to track eastward across central MS this morning, but thankfully everything is below severe limit and we should continue to see our severe threat diminish this morning. We’ll should see the rain and thunderstorms exit the area over the next couple of hours. Into the afternoon, we’ll continue to stay dry for the most part. High temperatures today will warm to the mid to upper 70′s under partly cloudy skies. Much calmer and quieter conditions are expected overnight with lows falling to the lower 50′s.
We’ll wrap up our weekend with very nice and bright conditions. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70′s into the afternoon hours with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. It will certainly be a better ending to the weekend compared to how we started it.
Rain chances will likely return by Tuesday of the upcoming work week and we’ll continue to be unsettled each day with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms basically each day throughout the end of the week. Temperatures over the next several days also look to be a bit cooler than what we have seen recently. A front will likely pass through by mid-week which could potentially lead to highs cooler than normal in the lower 70′s.
