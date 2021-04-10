First Alert Forecast: morning showers & storms, turning drier by afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms continue to track eastward across central MS this morning, but thankfully everything is below severe limit and we should continue to see our severe threat diminish this morning. We’ll should see the rain and thunderstorms exit the area over the next couple of hours. Into the afternoon, we’ll continue to stay dry for the most part. High temperatures today will warm to the mid to upper 70′s under partly cloudy skies. Much calmer and quieter conditions are expected overnight with lows falling to the lower 50′s.