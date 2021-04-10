First Alert Forecast: more sunshine & quiet conditions expected into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After very active and stormy conditions last night and into early this morning, today shaped up to be a gorgeous day across central and southwest Mississippi. It’s very sunny and warm out this evening areawide. Into the overnight period, everyone can sleep soundly with much calmer conditions tonight comparted to last night. Expect temperatures to fall to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
More sunshine is expected for the rest of our weekend! On Sunday, we’ll continue to see mainly sunny conditions all day long with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. Overall, it will be a very nice and gorgeous end to our weekend.
We’ll start the work week on Monday mild in the lower 80′s still under bright conditions. A front will drop through the area on Tuesday which will allow for shower and thunderstorm chances to return to the forecast. The front looks to then stall out to the south of the area which could lead to multiple opportunities for rain chances throughout the work week. With this front moving in, we’ll likely turn a tad cooler into Wednesday with highs in the lower 70′s. More seasonal highs in the mid 70′s are expected by the end of the work week.
