Casey shines in first start, but JSU falls to Alabama A&M

JACKSON, Miss. - Alabama A&M edged Jackson State 52-43 in a shootout Saturday afternoon in Southwestern Athletic Conference action from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The story of the game was the play of Santee Marshall A walk-on who was recently added to the roster, Marshall made the most of his opportunity and rushed for a game-high 133 yards and one touchdown. Marshall’s touchdown was a 54-yard rush to start the second quarter.
Redshirt freshman Quincy Casey, who made his third career start, passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Casey went 30-for-47 and did not turn the ball over. Junior Daylen Baldwin added a game-high 135 yards and one touchdown, while Christian Allen grabbed six balls for 80 yards.
Senior Warren Newman, who leads the SWAC in receptions, finished with nine grabs for 63 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Keonte Hampton finished with a game-high 8.5 tackles and Kevin Berthey added 7.5 stops. As a team, JSU generated 463 yards of total offense and converted 11-of-18 third-down conversions. The Tigers also went four-for-four in the red zone.
The Tigers return to the field Saturday, April 24 for the season finale versus Prairie View A&M.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.