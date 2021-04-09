‘Why aren’t we angry?’: Memphis pastor calls for end to gun violence, says community must speak out against crime

He continued: “Memphis is a city under siege. We are a city in war. This is a war zone. This is not a community. We are one of the top murder capitals of the United States of America. And while we’re looking for a new police director, we still need to be on guard that this city is in trouble. And we need to admit it’s in trouble and we need to do something about it quickly. And people in our communities, we must speak out. We must care. We must show our concern, our vitriol, our anger -- a holy, righteous anger -- to express to others so that everyone knows we are not at ease or at peace with what is happening in our streets.”