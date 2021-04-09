Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle killed a pedestrian on April 9, around 5 a.m.
According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the accident occurred in the 5800 block of Highway 61 South near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.
VPD says the vehicle involved fled the scene and is believed to be a Nissan with heavy front-end damage.
The name of the pedestrian is not being released until the next-of-kin has been informed.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
