Memphis rapper Big Boogie & friends arrested after Senatobia shootout

Senatobia, MS. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Big Boogie was among two dozen people arrested on the side of Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon after a reported shooting near Coldwater, Mississippi.
According to the Senatobia Police Department, a victim call to 911 just before 1 p.m. saying someone fired shots on I-55. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim told police there were multiple suspect vehicles that continued driving south on I-55.
Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked those vehicles to the Highway 6 exit at Batesville, where authorities say 21 people were taken into custody and four vehicles impounded.
Officers also remained with the shooting victims in Senatobia, where they recovered a firearm, drugs and cash. Police arrested three people at that scene, bringing the total number of arrests to 24.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are leading the investigation.
