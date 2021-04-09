Jackson councilman proposes ‘cease fire’ as killings continue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Jackson on track this year to outpace 2020′s record number of killings, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he’s calling for a cease fire and incentives to help police solve these crimes.
Relatives of one man killed just 11 days ago say they’re still waiting for justice.
“March the 29th was the worst day of my life. I lost my husband, my friend, and my kids, their father,” said Danielle Washington Smith.
Her husband, 29-year-old Kazery Smith, was gunned down in front of a West Capitol Street convenience store.
“To get a call saying your child is laying dead in a parking lot, and people taking pictures of him, putting it out on Facebook...to see that, that hurts,” said Kazery Smith’s mother, Missy White.
Though JPD told 3 On Your Side initially that someone had been taken into custody, the family said no arrests have been made. So they wait.
“I got to help raise his kids. I see his kids. I see his face in his kids every day,” White said.
This year alone, 39 other families have had to endure that pain, frustration and anger after their loved ones were killed in Jackson.
Stokes said he put an item on the city council’s agenda next week: a resolution asking for an end to the violence in the city.
“The vast majority of people dying are poor and black. You know, if it’s somebody white, or somebody with means then something would be done. I’m saying if they were killing people in Belhaven or Fondren like they doing in different parts of Jackson that not only would the National Guard and highway patrol come out, but others would come out,” Stokes said.
He also wants to create a special fund for rewards used specifically for homicides to hopefully help detectives solve more cases.
“We’re gonna catch you. We’re gonna offer rewards. We’re gonna do everything we can to bring you to justice, bring you across the street to that courthouse. And let you see those bars,” Stokes said. “And let you realize that we’re gonna lock you up for a long, long, long time.”
Right now, family members say they’re not hearing anything from JPD, and they fear the case has gone cold.
“I wonder why I had to bury my husband, why I had to be the one to explain to my kids why he ain’t coming home. It’s not right,” Smith said.
