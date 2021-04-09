‘I’m scared to death’: Search continues for 15-year-old girl last seen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Virginia family and local authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who disappeared in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 15-year-old Christina was reported missing from the Dunes Village Resort on North Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities said Thursday that she was last seen at around noon Wednesday on the beach wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater.
Traci Northman, Christina’s mother, said the family came down Sunday and were actually visiting Myrtle Beach for the first time.
They were at the resort’s indoor water park Wednesday when Christina then indicated she wanted to go walk on the beach.
However, after around three hours of not hearing from her, Northman said the family began to sense something was wrong.
“We went to the room and started consulting amongst ourselves and felt like we needed to do something to get the word out,” she said.
Northman also said there wasn’t a fight or any other rift that would have driven her daughter to abruptly leave.
She did say that Christina indicated to her younger brother that there had been a boy she was talking to at one of the water parks. Northman said the thought of her daughter being with a stranger made them more worried.
“Potentially, she went out to meet him,” she said. “Again furthering our concern if she’s with somebody that we have no idea who that is - and she doesn’t either.”
Northman also said Christinia does not have a cell phone and urged her daughter to reach out to someone if she could.
“My message to Christina is just to please reach out. Please call me. Please reach out to somebody else,” she said. “So don’t be afraid...don’t be afraid of any repercussions. We want you home. Regardless of the circumstances.”
The family said they have another daughter who’s coming down to help them search, but Northman said she’s still afraid for Christina’s safety.
“I’m scared to death,” said Northman. “I’m scared that Christina potentially doesn’t know where she is. She doesn’t know how to get back if she was taken off the property. She may not even be able to indicate that she was staying at this particular hotel, The Dunes, and this is what it looks like.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.
