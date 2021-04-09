Half basketball court, paved walking trail upgrades begin at popular Clinton park

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction on fun, new amenities at one of the most popular recreation spots in Clinton begin this week.
Robinson Park in the historic Sarah Dickey neighborhood is getting $336,000 worth of improvements thanks to the green light from the city.
“Sarah Dickey neighborhood is an important part of our city’s history and an equally important part of our Clinton’s future prosperity,” Mayor Phil Fisher said. “We are excited to design a park for residents of all ages to exercise and build relationships.”
The city added a new playground, video surveillance system, and restrooms to the park in 2020.
Phase two includes a half basketball court for kids 12 and under that features a basketball goal of a shorter height for children to enjoy.
The walking trail will also be improved to make sure the surface is even and flat for people walking or jogging.
Lighting will also be added along the walking trail and sidewalks around the park to make it more accessible at night for families.
“It’s one of the most used recreation parks,” Mark Jones, Clinton Director of Communications said. “We wanted to give residents an opportunity to have a voice in the amenities they would like in the park.”
Mayor Phil Fisher, Alderman Ward 1 David Ellis, and Parks Director Adam Wade met with people in the Sarah Dickey neighborhood to find out what they wanted in their community. A design was born.
From young children to senior citizens, Robinson Park will soon have something for everyone.
The park, located at 1201 Neal Street, will be closed for the renovations which are expected to take about 90 days.
Phase three, which requires additional funding, includes an adult exercise area and pavilion.
There is no timeline for the final phase.
