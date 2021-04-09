The Great American Cleanup kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers come to Jackson for a spring spruce up.
Thursday was the kickoff of the Great American Cleanup. Keep Mississippi Beautiful is teaming up with Keep Jackson Beautiful to fan out to areas around the Capital City.
Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves helped to get things started. Volunteers pick up trash, use weed eaters, and plant flower bulbs around City Hall.
The Executive Director of Keep Mississippi Beautiful says it is a year-round effort to remind everyone of the importance of picking up litter.
Sarah Kountouris said, “We had volunteers today, almost 200 volunteers that came from across the state to help Keep Jackson Beautiful. It helps the environment, but it’s a tourism, it’s our tourist dollars, tourism dollars that it matters. We need to learn to keep our state beautiful on a daily basis.”
Last year Keep Jackson Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup took place in 29 different areas of the city.
Volunteers removed more than 138,000 pounds of litter and debris. Events are planned throughout the month including Roll-Off Dumpster Day Saturday at Metro Center.
Here is a list of some of the planned events:
April 10th: Roll-off Dumpster Day – Metro Center Mall - 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
April 17th: Robinson Street Community Cleanup - 1831 Robinson St - 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
April 24th: Fondren Community Cleanup 4145 Old Canton Rd - 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
May 1st: Sayles and Dixon Community Cleanup - 3989 Sayles and Dixon Rd - 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
