Exclusive: New details revealed in abuse investigation of five-year-old child

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exclusive documents obtained by 3 On Your Side reveal far more about the child abuse investigation than Jackson police ever disclosed to the public.
Affidavits filed with the Jackson Municipal Court allege 36-year-old Maria Denise Robinson and 32-year-old Charlotte Boyd-Anderson left a five-year-old victim with a broken arm, marks all over her entire body, and bite marks on the victim’s private area.
The affidavit describes them as “serious bodily injuries” consistent with felony child abuse, which investigators believe started in November of last year and continued until March 1.
In addition, Boyd-Anderson faces a child neglect charge for contributing to these injuries.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown confirmed that officers arrested the two women on March 24, but would not disclose anything else when asked.
3 On Your Side had to file a public records request and pay the city to get those court documents and find out more information in the case.
A field arrest report from JPD lists Robinson’s employer as the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
UMMC spokesperson Ruth Cummins said Robinson is not an employee with the hospital system, but did not provide clarification on whether that meant Robinson worked there previously or never was employee at the facility.
Right now, the two women charged in this case remain behind bars on a $1 million bond.
Both have also filed affidavits of indigency, indicating they can’t afford legal fees in these cases, and will be assigned public defenders.
