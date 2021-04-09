COVID-19 in Mississippi: 243 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 243 new cases and 4 new deaths Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 307,094 as of April 8.
So far, 7,086 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,633,209 as of April 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 295,569 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 581,440 people are fully vaccinated and 1,393,617 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
