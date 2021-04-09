Copiah County man convicted of capital murder will remain on death row

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Copiah County man will remain on death row.
The State Supreme Court denied the appeal of 51-year-old David Dickerson. He was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Paula Hamilton, who was the mother of his daughter.
Dickerson shot Hamilton to death and then burned her body. He was convicted of capital murder in 2012.
Dickerson appealed his conviction and death sentence based upon an alleged intellectual disability.
In a mental evaluation, Dickerson was ruled mentally competent to stand trial and doctors said he had no credible symptoms of mental illness according to court documents.
The doctors also said Dickerson was uncooperative and fabricated psychiatric symptoms. His appeal was denied Thursday.
