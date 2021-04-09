Consider This: Changes Coming To Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state legislature wrapped up its 2021 session last week and even though several high-profile ideas like eliminating the state income tax need further study, several changes have become law or are simply awaiting the Governor’s signature.
For all of you who prefer to take pseudoephedrine when your sinuses flare up, you’ll no longer have to get a prescription to get some relief.
There will be limitations on how much medication someone can purchase, but at least you’ll be able to visit your pharmacy and buy it over the counter.
Another positive move will consolidate law enforcement operations under Department of Public Safety. Rather than having three separate divisions, the Capitol Police and MDOT’s weight enforcement group, will move under the DPS portfolio.
Not only will this allow for better and more efficient operations, but it also offers more career opportunities for the law enforcement officers who were limited for promotions and growth under the previous model.
And even though the legislature continues to grapple with transforming the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, they did pass legislation to allow for home delivery of alcohol.
Delivery services like DoorDash, Waitr, and Uber Eats can now not only deliver your favorite Mexican cuisine or other restaurant specialty, but they can also bring you your favorite margarita.
With the spike over the past year in restaurant take-out and alcohol purchases, this offers another convenient option for Mississippians.
With political gridlock getting so much attention, it’s nice to see our state leaders working together to pass some commonsense legislation.
