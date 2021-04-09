Brandon Amphitheater holds biggest concert since pandemic began

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s good news tonight in the recovery from the pandemic!
Friday, the Brandon Amphitheater held their first major event in over a year since the coronavirus began. A concert featuring Brian Regan was the main act.
Officials there say much care and thought was put into their plans to reopen the amphitheater, closely following state guidelines. They expect to have a crowd of about 1,500 so they won’t be at full capacity.
They are spreading out seats six feet apart so people will be social distanced. They’ve also opened every other gate to spread people out and have placed hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
Cleaning the bathrooms and other common areas will be done throughout the concert to keep everyone safe.
Jay Wilson with Red Mountain Entertainment said, “There’s a pent-up demand, we’ve been doing socially distanced shows all over the South east since mid-March and people are very eager to get out, they’ve been in their houses long enough. Tonight they’re hopefully going to come out and have a good laugh. Everybody needs a good laugh so, yeah, the ticket sales are great.”
Red Mountain Entertainment that manages the amphitheater has three more shows planned through May. They will expand seating as they go along.
Guests are asked to wear their masks in common areas but they can take them off once in their seats.
