Birmingham School Resource Officer helps student with classwork

The student told Officer Fikes he loved him and thanked him for spending time with him.

Birmingham School Resource Officer helps student with classwork
Birmingham School Resource Officer Fikes works with student (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | April 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the news we love to share. And it’s another reason our first responders are truly heroes.

Birmingham Police Department posted on Facebook how Birmingham School Resource Officer (SRO) Fikes spent time assisting a student with his class work.

Here is the post: It all started when a special need’s student was having difficulties in class. The teacher asked Officer Fikes to intervene. The student told the officer he didn’t want to do his work because he did not like sitting at his desk. Officer Fikes told the student to get his school work and he will help him in the hallway. The student told Officer Fikes he loved him and thanked him for spending time with him.

Thank you, Officer Fikes! Great job.

Good Morning ☀️, Happy Friday! Birmingham School Resource Officer (SRO) Fikes spent time assisting a student with his...

Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.