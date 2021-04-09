ALERT DAY: multiple waves of strong storms late Friday, early Saturday

FRIDAY: Clouds and zones of fog will be prevalent to start off the day with as warm front begin to trek northward over the region through the morning hours before stalling near I-20. This will help to push temperatures well into the 80s Friday afternoon. The combination of an approaching disturbance, the stalled front and strong heating will spark several waves of storms that will trek across the area late Friday into early Saturday morning. The first wave will move through the during Friday early evening; the second wave is expected around midnight that could last into the early hours of Saturday. Strong, damaging winds and few tornadoes will be possible along with the possibility for large hail.
SATURDAY: Storms will likely be waning and exiting through the start of the day – but severe risk will remain through sunrise. Eventually, drier air will filter into the area, breaking up the clouds a bit and pushing temperatures back to the 70s to near 80. Skies will continue to clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.
SUNDAY: High pressure will edge its way back into the fold to round out the weekend on a quiet and bright note. Expect morning 50s to transition to the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the 50s expected with mostly to partly clear skies.
EXTENDED RANGE: We’ll stay quiet and warm through Monday – expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s. Clouds and shower chances look to return through mid-week, thanks to a boundary stalling nearby keeping the weather unsettled.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
