Will President Biden’s gun control plan have any impact?

Brad Harbour, Manager of The Range by Jimmy Primos in Gluckstadt, said, “It’s not criminals these are falling in the hands of. Criminals are getting regular guns, they’re walking around the streets checking unlocked cars in neighborhoods at night. I can’t tell you how many times in law-enforcement you have to go work auto burglaries now. And they don’t break in. They walk the neighborhoods at night, check unlocked doors. They find guns.”