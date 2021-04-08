Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gorgeous day today with sunny skies, a pleasant breeze and lower humidity. A little patchy fog is possible tonight with lows in the lower 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday in between partly sunny skies. It will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. Any storm activity will be brief during the day. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are possible from the evening commute Friday into the overnight hours through about daybreak Saturday. An alert day is in effect for this activity. It will not storm the entire time, thunderstorms containing damaging wind are likely along with possible tornadoes and hail. There are multiple chances for severe weather in this time period. The good news is that the weekend will wind up nice with highs in the 70s and sunshine both days. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 15 mph Friday with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:26pm.