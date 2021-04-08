Permitless carry bill becomes law with Tennessee governor’s signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee on Thursday signed a controversial bill into law that legalizes permitless handgun carry for some Tennessee residents.
Lawmakers passed the bill last week. It allows Tennesseans over 21 and members of the military over 18 to carry a handgun without a permit. It also includes tougher penalties for gun-related crimes.
“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights,” Lee wrote on Twitter. “Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NA for helping get this done.”
The bill was criticized by members of law enforcement, including Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings who has said the passage of this legislation will likely increase violent crime in Memphis.
