Oakley Youth Center in Raymond hosts Job Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Oakley Youth Development Center is hosting a job fair on Oakley Road in Raymond.
However, this is not just any job fair!
The center says they are very selective with new hires because they need people to take a mentor’s role and help steer youth in the right direction.
Oakley is looking for individuals who want to come in and make a difference.
Because of this, Dr. Dennis Daniels, director, encourages nurses, teachers, behavioral health specialists, or therapists to apply.
“A lot of people say they want to help the youth in Mississippi and make change,” said Dr. Daniels. “This is the opportunity to put your money where your mouth is, and that means come here and be dedicated to change the life of our youth in Mississippi so they can have hope and reach their potential.”
The development center strives to help change a child’s way of thinking so they can make better decisions.
Students who end up at Oakley have had many run-ins with the law, but the school hopes it can help correct their behavior before they end up going through the court system as an adult.
A judge sends children to the school, with ages ranging from elementary to high school students. There are currently 35 students enrolled.
Typically, a child spends around seven to eight months and follows the school district’s curriculum.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.