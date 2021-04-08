Mississippi Coding Academy to open campus in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Coding Academies and DSC Training Academy is partnering to open a new campus in South Jackson.
The coding campus will open at 3906 I-55 South Frontage Road and will be linked to the downtown MCA site virtually.
“Our goal is to reach high school graduates who are motivated to become coders and enter a high-tech career, making $40,000 or more per year to start,” said Rich Sun, director of the Jackson campuses. “The comfort and convenience of this facility should make it easier for us to train more young coders in the capital city.”
Those interested in becoming a coder can apply by clicking here.
