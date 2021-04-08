Man dead after shooting in convenience store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed a man was shot multiple times at the corner of Robinson Road and Rose Street.
Police say there was an altercation between the man and the shooter inside a store that led to the shooting.
The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been identified.
Police are also investigating at another scene near E&L Barbecue on Bailey Avenue. It’s unclear if the scenes are connected.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.