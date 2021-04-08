Hinds Community College offering 12 hours of free courses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a student enrolled in any high school, college, or university, Hinds Community College is offering you free credit courses this summer, including tuition, fees, and books.
Summer registration is now open for current students and opens on April 12 for new students.
The free courses are open to current Hinds students, dual-enrolled students, high school graduates, transfers from other colleges and universities.
The courses include both face-to-face and online courses.
Students should meet admission requirements and then register for summer classes.
The free courses are made possible with funding from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act/Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
For more information, call 601-857-3767 or email cares@hindscc.edu.
Classes begin June 1.
