First Alert Forecast: clouds to sun Thursday; storm risk returns late Friday

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front – skies will gradually clear through the late morning. Sunshine will push temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Another disturbance will approach the region late Thursday into Friday, kicking off a few showers and storms by early Friday.
FRIDAY: Clouds and fog will be prevalent to start off the day with as warm front begin to trek northward over the region through the morning hours before stalling near I-20. This will help to push temperatures well into the 80s Friday afternoon. The combination of an approaching disturbance, the stalled front and strong heating will spark several waves of storms that will trek across the area late Friday into early Saturday morning. The first wave will move through the during Friday early evening; the second waves is expected around midnight that could last into the early hours of Saturday. Strong, damaging winds and few tornadoes will be possible along with the possibility for large hail.
EXTENDED RANGE: Storms will tend to fade through early Skies will clear late Saturday – we’ll trend quiet for Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80. A few more rain chances return through early next week near a stalled boundary as temperatures slowly drop to near- to below-average levels through mid-week.
