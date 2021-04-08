First Alert Forecast: clouds to sun Thursday; storm risk returns late Friday

FRIDAY: Clouds and fog will be prevalent to start off the day with as warm front begin to trek northward over the region through the morning hours before stalling near I-20. This will help to push temperatures well into the 80s Friday afternoon. The combination of an approaching disturbance, the stalled front and strong heating will spark several waves of storms that will trek across the area late Friday into early Saturday morning. The first wave will move through the during Friday early evening; the second waves is expected around midnight that could last into the early hours of Saturday. Strong, damaging winds and few tornadoes will be possible along with the possibility for large hail.