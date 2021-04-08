Few problems at the polls despite low voter turnout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many Mississippi voters did not show up at the polls during this week’s Primary Election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
The Secretary of State’s Office says there was a low voter turnout and they also received a low number of calls to the elections hotline throughout the day.
The state received about 200 calls primarily about polling place locations and campaigning.
It’s against the law to campaign within 150 feet of a poll.
There were also several complaints from cities requiring voters to perform temperature checks before entering a precinct. We’re told those issues were quickly resolved.
According to state voting rules, a person wishing to vote shall not be denied entry for failure to wear a face mask or failure to submit to a temperature check.
In a statement, the SOS said, “We want Mississippians to know we are actively watching to make sure our election laws are being followed and properly administered so they can have confidence in our election system.”
The next time voters head to the polls in Mississippi will be April 27.
Some areas will hold primary runoff elections but the general election will be held on Tuesday, June 8.
