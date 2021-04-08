Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K

Drug bust in Scott Co. leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharie Nicole | April 8, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 6:59 AM

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A search warrant in Scott County Wednesday leaves three people arrested and wipes several different drugs off the street.

Deputies arrested Rolando Esquba, Jamie Winters, and Joany Strickland who are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Strickland faced an additional charge for trying to sell meth, investigators say.

Scott County Narcotics Agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agents had a search warrant for a home on Hwy 80 East near Lake, Mississippi

Agents seized methamphetamines, synthetic marijuana, and about $14,500.00.

